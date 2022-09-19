Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Last of the funerals for teenage Buxton crash victims

By Sam McKeith
Updated September 19 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last of the funerals for teenage Buxton crash victims

Hundreds of mourners will turn out for the last two funerals held for a group of teenagers killed in a horror crash at Buxton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.