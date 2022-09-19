Let people see Kiama Council's forensic audit, says councillor

A push to release the summary of the forensic audit of Kiama Council could result in thousands of dollars being taken away from another project.
At Tuesday night's council meeting Councillor Imogen Draisma has tabled a motion calling for the release of the executive summary of the audit carried out by financial company Forsyths to be released by October 14.
It follows on from a similar motion Cr Draisma tabled in July.
That motion called for the release of the executive summary as well as financial documentation for the period of January 2005 to June 2022 that related to, among other items, the independent living units and various refundable deposits being held by council.
That motion was lost, with only Cr Draisma, Cr Stuart Larkins and Mayor Neil Reilly voting in favour.
The revised motion that will go before councillors on Tuesday looks to encourage transparency in council's decision-making.
"It is imperative that the council is transparent with the community," Cr Draisma's motion stated.
"The report has, and will, continue to be considered in our decision-making over the coming months to address statutory requirements and the need to increase cashflow.
"An executive summary of the report must be released so as legitimate community consultation can occur on options to increase cashflow to respond to council's liabilities."
In a response to the motion council's chief executive officer Jane Stroud said preparatory work on a summary was being carried out by Forsyths "and will need to be scheduled into their available time frame".
Ms Stroud added that the cost to complete this was estimated to be around $28,000.
"This year's budget has not allocated funding towards the completion of this work," Ms Stroud said.
"However if this is a priority of work to be actioned, budget adjustments will be completed during the quarterly review process to enable this task to be done."
With that in mind, the CEO suggested altering the motion to make the completion of the summary a "priority" dependent on the identification of a suitable source of funding to pay for it.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
