Heat, wind, rain, tricky and difficult courses.
These are just some of the obstacles the world's best cyclists encounter daily preparing for major races.
But Belgian ace Remco Evenepoel got some unwanted attention from an Aussie pest while out on a training run late last week.
Evenepoel and his Belgian team-mates are based in Austinmer and were out riding along Lawrence Hargrave Drive when the 20-year-old was swooped by a magpie.
Fortunately Evenepoel managed to avoid serious injury.
The incident also didn't seem to hinder his performance in the men's time trial of the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong on Sunday.
Evenepoel finished third behind race winner Tobias S Foss, with Swiss rider Stefan Kung coming in second.
Australia's big hope in the race Lucas Plapp finished in 12th. It was a great showing for Plapp, who won silver in last year's under 23 men's time trial world championships.
After starting fourth out of 48 riders, the 21-year-old Victorian enjoyed an extended stint in the hot seat when he set the provisional fastest time.
His early marker of 41 minutes and 26 seconds translated to an average speed of 49.5kph over the 34.2-kilometre course, which featured two laps of an urban circuit in and around Wollongong.
Plapp has won a bronze medal on the track at the Olympic Games, and has won the elite Australian road race and time trial national titles.
The young rider from Brunswick Cycling Club counted Sunday's race as another step forward in his nascent career.
Although 2022 is only his first year on the road as a professional, Plapp dreams of one day emulating the success of fellow Australians Michael Rogers and Rohan Dennis, who have previously worn the rainbow stripes of time trial world champion.
He also has his sights set on the next event of this magnitude on home soil, the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.
"I think it was the best I could've asked for. I knew it wasn't going to be a great ride coming off the Vuelta. I was satisfied, to be honest, with where my body was at and how I felt this morning. I think that was slightly better than I did expect," Plapp said.
"Every championship time trial you do is just learning. It's a different race to a time trial you do in a stage race, the way you prepare and the way you have time to go through the recon.
"I do hope in the next 10 years I can slowly build towards that (matching the achievements of Michael Rogers and Rohan Dennis). I think Brisbane (2032 Olympic Games) would be an amazing goal. It's a long way away, but I think we have a lot of time to build towards that."
Racing continues today with the under 23 men's time trial.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
