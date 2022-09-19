Today I cycled to work.
Yes, I'm smug about it, and I've mentioned it a thousand times to colleagues at the Illawarra Mercury office.
But it's a big deal. When I first moved to Australia, I cycled the 12km to Wollongong from Woonona every day for two years.
Even in the winter. My office-mates at the time thought that was hilarious, but having cycled through winters in the North East of England, a bit of rain or wind didn't feel like a big deal to me.
I'm not entirely sure why I stopped commuting by bike.
Maybe it was a combination of poor weather and needing to ferry kids to activities. Mostly it was because we bought a second family car, and quite frankly, I got lazy and lost my confidence. It all just felt a little bit too hard.
So, with traffic uncertainty and the UCI Road World Championships this week, I thought now would be an excellent time to get back in the saddle.
I dusted off the rusty beach cruiser, pulled a backpack out of the cupboard, packed some work clothes and toiletries, and went off.
It helped that the skies were blue and there was no wind, but I was into the office in under an hour and even had time for a cheeky coffee at North Wollongong.
The cycle paths were quiet, and the roads even quieter as most of the Illawarra avoided Wollongong CBD this week.
The views were stunning, and the cyclists I met along the way were friendly and supportive.
I wondered why I had let this part of my routine go.
I'll be attempting to cycle into work more often. I may only achieve it once a week due to work and family pressures, but it's a commitment I'm making to my health.
It's also a commitment to helping my environment and my wallet as petrol prices continue to rise.
If you're one of those who'd like to cycle to work but haven't found the reason to give it a go, now is the time to do it. The roads are quiet, the weather is perfect, and there will be plenty of people on bikes of all shapes and sizes silently willing you on.
Read More
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
Editor of the Illawarra Mercury. Scottish but fell in love with Dharawal Land. Send us your feedback and questions. Subscribe so we can continue to speak up for the Illawarra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.