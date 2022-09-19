Get out and have fun at the UCI bike races. Letters, September 20, 2022

Yesterday was my first day volunteering for the UCI bike races. It was so exciting driving around the course and seeing some houses decorated with flags, streamers or balloons. I had the most marvellous two bus drivers, Mary and Kaz, and a fabulous, fun and forgiving group of volunteers who were so helpful as I struggled with the app which was to tell me where I should drop everyone off! A huge thank you to you all for your understanding of first day teething issues.

