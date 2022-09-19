Get out and have fun at the UCI bike races. Letters, September 20, 2022

Yesterday was my first day volunteering for the UCI bike races. It was so exciting driving around the course and seeing some houses decorated with flags, streamers or balloons. I had the most marvellous two bus drivers, Mary and Kaz, and a fabulous, fun and forgiving group of volunteers who were so helpful as I struggled with the app which was to tell me where I should drop everyone off! A huge thank you to you all for your understanding of first day teething issues.
Seeing the happy spectators and watching some of the cycling was just terrific. Cycling isn't so huge in Australia but elite sport is elite sport and this is as elite as you can get and we have it here in Wollongong! Be proud! There is so much to do at various locations or just have a picnic behind a barrier and watch the best of the best fly by.
Cheer on the Aussies or your favourite country team! I know there are some whingers and grumblers but imagine how much fun you could have if you just decided to enjoy it, appreciate elite sport and take part in the excitement instead!
This is a world class event with an expected world wide viewing audience of 300 million! We are on show Wollongong! Let's show the rest of the world how fabulous we are! Go Wollongong!
Suzanne de Vive, Corrimal
qls In response to Tom Wren's letter (Mercury, September 17) regarding the totally mismanaged, underfunded and shambolic situation at Wollongong Hospital, I totally agree with his assessment of the situation, having being at the receiving end of overworked, understaffed and under-resourcing at this hospital. However, that is where my support ends, the suggestion to install a Teal member as our political representative is almost comical if it were not so serious.
The Teals are a left-wing ideological driven bunch of hypocrites funded by a similar minded individual whose whole purpose in life is to destroy our way of life.
How on earth would a Teal make any difference, they do not have a seat at the decision making table and generally only have a one policy issue and were elected on the 'climate emergency' platform.
They wouldn't have a clue in regards to the needs of this hospital which is, 1. more nurses, 2. more beds, 3. better policies regarding nurse to patient ratios, 4. better overall management, 5. more funding from both federal/state governments, 6. better representation and support from our elected members of parliament to achieve those aims, 7. more aged care beds so that these people are supported in an environment suitable for their needs and freeing up beds for ED patients.
Our hospital doctors, nurses and administration staff do a fabulous job and they need to be supported by both the government and the community.
John Ernst, Kiama Downs
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.