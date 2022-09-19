Plans for a new public school in Calderwood must be outlined as soon as possible for local residents suspended Kiama MP Gareth Ward has asked ministers.
Mr Ward has called on the NSW Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell to name the location and timeline for the Calderwood primary school construction.
Questions served to the minister ask for a commitment to infrastructure for the growing suburb which is expected to home 15,000 people in the next two decades.
The current population is estimated to be about 3500 but there is still no local public school for growing young families.
"We've got a growing community, the second largest in NSW, outside of southern western Sydney but what we don't appear to have is a commitment for the infrastructure that people require when they move here," Mr Ward said.
"You need schools for the area, when you've already got schools bursting at the seams, the Minister's response is that they're monitoring growth and development trends in southern Illawarra but we haven't seen any results of this activity and still no new school," Mr Ward added.
"They also say have the short, medium and long term strategies - what are those strategies?
"We don't know how they are going to fund more schools and the teachers needed to staff them."
"I'm sick of the fluffy language from the Government, I've got a community that's growing before your very eyes, they want to know that there is certainty for their children to have a school that they're going to be able to go to and that's not clear.
As part of the planning agreement for the Calderwood Valley project, land has been set aside at two locations for schools, one at North Macquarie Road, adjacent to Calderwood Christian School, and another on Calderwood Road near the intersection with Marshall Mount Road.
"There's the suggestion of a school for Calderwood but we don't know where it's going to go, when its going to be there and who is going to pay for it," he added.
"I'm going to keep up the pressure on the Government because houses keep going up and families are understandably frustrated, the school's out there that are full are frustrated and I want the Minister to announce a decision."
More than 600 people have signed petitions calling for a new primary school in Calderwood.
Minister Mitchell is expected to respond to Mr Ward's questions in Parliament on October 18.
