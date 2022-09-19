Officer who took $50k to smuggle drugs into South Coast prison escapes jail sentence

A prison officer who pocketed $50,000 to help smuggle packages containing drugs into a South Nowra jail has avoided getting locked up herself.
Shayne Louise Freimann was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to two charges of corruptly receiving a benefit as an agent.
In 2020, the now-33-year-old received payments from two people of $10,000 and $40,000 to get packages containing the opioid buprenorphine into the South Coast Correctional Centre.
Agreed facts tendered to the court said police began investigating the introduction of drugs into the prison and identified a number of people, including inmates, their family members and associates, who were allegedly involved.
The mother of one inmate made two payments of $5000 into a bank account Freimann had set up in her ex-husband's name in July 2020; the woman's son had instructed her to do so for "legal fees".
In her interactions with the woman, Freimann sent a text message from her daughter's phone that read: "Hello, Please deposit legal fees into this account. [account details] Thank you kindly, Phillip Green".
That same month, Freimann met with the partner of another inmate and received a package containing buprenorphine.
By July 30, a third inmate informed his father in calls that were intercepted by Corrective Services NSW that the drug had made its way into the prison.
Then in September 2020, Freimann met with the friend of a fourth inmate at Heathcote McDonald's and received a package believed to contain 550 strips of buprenorphine and $30,000 cash.
The friend left but received a call from female saying she should have received $40,000; Freimann later sent a message with bank account details asking for "10g" and the friend transferred the extra $10,000.
While Freimann received the money to smuggle in the packages, there was no evidence she looked in the packages nor knew what they contained.
Police searched Freimann's Worrigee home in November 2020 and found $31,900 in cash in a shoebox at the bottom of a drawer; she said it was her life savings.
At court on Monday, Freimann's lawyer Sam Karnib applied under mental health legislation to have the charges dismissed and his client ordered to undergo mental health treatment.
The court heard Freimann suffered from severe depression, as well as anxiety, and had a gambling problem.
"Miss Freimann is... one of those characters who is very reserved, easily manipulated and easy to control," Mr Karnib said.
He said she was unlikely to reoffend and had complied with strict bail conditions over a long period of time.
While her two co-offenders were jailed - for four months and five months respectively, on charges of drug supply - Mr Karnib said that did not mean Freimann could not receive a diversion.
The court heard Freimann's co-offenders also had criminal histories, while she did not.
Mr Karnib said the crimes involved "no real level of sophistication".
But the Crown prosecutor said Freimann had the power to make the plan happen.
"This offender was in a position of power, she was the gatekeeper," the prosecutor said.
Magistrate Greg Elks said he was satisfied that Freimann suffered from a mental condition, but he refused the defence's application to deal with the matter through the diversionary process.
Magistrate Elks said Freimann obtained a phone and a bank account in her ex-husband's name to carry out the crimes, and used her daughter's phone.
"I infer from all of that there was a degree of sophistication," he said.
Mr Karnib said Freimann's crimes did not require a prison sentence and she could instead undertake a community corrections order, although Magistrate Elks said he did find that only a custodial sentence was appropriate.
Mr Karnib told the court there was no material benefit to sentence her to time behind bars and she could serve a prison sentence in the community with an intensive corrections order.
Magistrate Elks gave Freimann a 10 per cent discount on her sentence for her guilty pleas, which came late.
He noted she had a troubled upbringing and "clearly accepted" that what she did was wrong.
Magistrate Elks sentenced Freimann to 12-month intensive corrections orders on each of the charges, with the condition she continue mental health treatment.
He also ordered that she forfeit $31,900 to the Crown.
