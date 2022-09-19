Illawarra Mercury
About 250 people have paid their respects to the Queen at a commemoration service in Shellhabour

By Louise Negline
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:11am, first published 5:32am
Hundreds turned out to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Shellharbour Civic Centre ahead of the UK state funeral yesterday.

