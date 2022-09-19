Hundreds turned out to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Shellharbour Civic Centre ahead of the UK state funeral yesterday.
Community members, political leaders and school students joined a service to honour the Queen and lay a floral tribute.
British born, Sonia Krawczenko said she had grown up with the Royal family and held the Queen in high esteem.
"The Queen has just always been there, but as she as getting older you knew the inevitable was going to happen, but her death was still a shock, I think since she lost Philip, she's been ready to pass on the crown," Mrs Krawczenko said.
"I had to come today to just say thank you. Everything she did for the country in 70 years, she really did give her whole life to serving the country and what she thought was the best at the time.
"She really kept the spirit of the country going. During COVID she really was the rock, she said 'this will all come to an end, you will see your loved ones again, we just need to keep going',"
"That was the Queen wasn't it, we just keep going, we're British, nothing is too difficult," she added.
Trisha Hart picked wattle from her garden to include in the floral tribute for the Queen.
"I picked the wattle because when I was seven, I was a legacy girl and got to meet Princess Anne on one of her trips to Australia," Ms Hart said.
"I was so excited to meet her and I gave her a posie of wattle on the tarmac when her plane landed at Sydney Airport.
"I thought all these years later I get to say my goodbyes to Queen Elizabeth, I wanted to give her some wattle
"It's a mark of respect for the Royal family she's been our Queen for 70 years, so it's been beautiful."
A morning tea with scones and cream was served and guests invited to sign a book of condolence.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.