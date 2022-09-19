Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police almost hit with radio during Mangerton arrest

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chrystal Gordon has faced court after being arrested on a warrant for driving while disqualified.

Police were almost struck with a radio thrown from the top of a Mangerton unit block as they arrested a woman charged over riding an electric bike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.