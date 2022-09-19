Police were almost struck with a radio thrown from the top of a Mangerton unit block as they arrested a woman charged over riding an electric bike.
The incident occurred when police arrested 33-year-old Chrystal Gordon at a Myuna Way address on Sunday, on a warrant for driving while disqualified and failing to appear on bail.
Gordon faced Wollongong Local Court from the holding cells the following day, charged with a third offence of resisting police.
Court documents said police officers stopped Gordon in Cotterill Avenue in Woonona on July 21 after allegedly seeing her riding an electric bike without a helmet.
Checks revealed was was banned from driving until 2042.
When police informed her that an electric bike was classified as a motor vehicle, she said: "It's not illegal, it's just a bike".
Last Wednesday, September 14 a warrant was issued at Port Kembla Local Court for her arrest.
About 1.30pm on Sunday, officers went to her mother's unit on the third floor of a Myuna Way, Mangerton unit complex.
Upon seeing the officers, Gordon allegedly slammed the door and locked it, telling them she was getting dressed.
Police kicked in the door when she allegedly refused to open it and found Gordon hiding in a pile of clothes in the corner of a bedroom.
She allegedly tried to pull away when officers attempted to handcuff her, and as they walked her out they alleged she continued to resist by leaning back, pushing into police and not walking properly.
The court documents said several residents tried to intervene and as the officers reached the ground floor a radio was thrown from the top balcony and smashed on the ground, narrowly missing the police.
Defence lawyer Paul Paine applied for Gordon's release on bail, but police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed it, citing concerns she would offend and fail to appear at court.
Sergeant Weaver said Gordon had previously had 13 warrants issued for her arrest and had failed to appear 11 times, plus she had serious offences on her record and had been to jail several times.
"That does not appear to have put her off reoffending at all," he said.
Mr Paine said Gordon believed she was allowed to ride an electric bike and police had stopped her on it several times prior, but this was the first time she was charged.
Gordon told the court she "kept getting into trouble" with her motorbike, so she sold that and got the electric bike instead.
Mr Paine said it was not a forgone conclusion she would receive jail time if convicted.
Magistrate Greg Elks said he understood there was confusion around the use of electric bikes.
"Regrettably, the advice that's been given is often incorrect," he said/
Magistrate Elks granted Gordon bail, with the condition that she report to police every day.
She will return to court next month.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.