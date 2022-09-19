Illawarra Mercury
Final two Buxton crash teens laid to rest after a week of goodbyes

By Sam McKeith
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:36am, first published 5:56am
All five teenagers killed in a horror crash in Buxton, near Picton have been farewelled by their heartbroken community and laid to rest.

