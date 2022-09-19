Final two Buxton crash teens laid to rest after a week of goodbyes

All five teenagers killed in a horror crash in Buxton, near Picton have been farewelled by their heartbroken community and laid to rest.
Hundreds of distraught mourners in the tight-knit community in the Wollondilly Shire have turned out to a marathon of funerals which began on Thursday to pay their last respects to the young school friends who died when the ute they were travelling in flipped and crashed into two trees on September 6.
The hot pink coffin of the youngest victim, 14-year-old Summer Williams, was covered in pink roses and many of the mourners wore the same colour to farewell the teen at St Mark's Anglican Church at Picton on Monday.
The service was followed by a funeral for 16-year-old Antonio Desisto, whose life was commemorated at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Leppington.
On the weekend, friends and family of 15-year-old Gabby McLennan gathered at Leppington, wearing her favourite colour of sky blue, to mourn the high school student and local soccer player.
Hundreds gathered at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Tahmoor on Friday for the funeral of Lily Van De Putte, 14, who was remembered for her kind nature.
"Not only was she beautiful, she had a beautiful heart," Lily's father John Van De Putte told the funeral service.
The life of 15-year-old Tyrese Bechard was celebrated at HisHouse Church in Picton on Thursday.
The teens were students at Picton High, which suspended face-to-face learning from Thursday until Tuesday to enable students and teachers to pay their last respects at the funerals.
The victims are being commemorated in the area with balloon tributes, with a different colour dedicated to each teen.
Wollondilly Shire mayor Matt Gould has called it a "very, very difficult" time for the region, and the council has set up a mayoral relief fund to offer financial support to the victims' families.
The ute driver, 18-year-old Tyrell Edwards, remains in custody after being charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
The case was mentioned in the Supreme Court on Monday and a bail hearing was set down for October 14 and will be mentioned again on September 26.
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.