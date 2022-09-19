Oscar Chamberlain says the competition with fellow Canberra young gun Cameron Rogers is motivating him to push himself and take his cycling career to the next level.
Chamberlain and Rogers have been selected in the Australian men's junior (U19) squad to race in the UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong on Wednesday.
Rogers is competing in the time trial and road race, while Chamberlain will just feature in the road race.
Chamberlain just returned from a four month stint in Europe where he won the biggest race of his career to date, and now turns his attention to the road world championships in Wollongong.
"We've been competing against each other ever since I started racing, which I think was under-9s," Chamberlain said.
"We are good friends. It's nice having someone I can call up and ask to go for a ride. It makes it a lot easier because I have someone to train with, and I also know someone at all the races."
Chamberlain won an under-19s race in Belgium in April, giving the 17-year-old a massive confidence boost as he pursues a career in the sport.
He is no stranger to hard work and doesn't shy away from a bit of a challenge. In fact, he loves a tough, gruelling race.
"I think a real hard race with some punchy climbs and a sprint at the finish really suits me," Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain's European stint saw him race in some of the biggest and most renowned road races on the cycling world tour.
He began with the Paris-Roubaix junior road race on April 17, a treacherous race across cobblestones, one which tests even the toughest of riders.
READ MORE:
"It was brutal," Chamberlain said.
Just two races later Chamberlain stood atop the podium in Belgium, which is his biggest race win to date.
This win instilled Chamberlain with the belief that he can compete with the very best, and he says this has boosted his confidence for the world championships on home soil.
Chamberlain is racing for the Australian team in the men's junior road race next week, and has his sights on taking out the win on Friday.
"Obviously a win would be super cool, I mean it is definitely possible. Racing overseas in Europe has given me confidence. I'm more prepared than before," Chamberlain said.
This will be Chamberlain's first world championships, and says he is more excited than nervous.
This season Chamberlain was with the Cannibal Australia cycling team, racing every single weekend when he was overseas. The experience he gained on the road didn't go unnoticed, and he was approached by one of the top teams in Europe.
Chamberlain took the opportunity presented to him, and agreed to join French outfit AG2R under-19 for next year, who are one of the top teams in Europe.
"I had a couple of conversations with them [AG2R] over in Europe and they were pretty keen to have me on board," Chamberlain said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.