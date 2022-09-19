Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The BBQ and Beer Festival in Kangaroo Valley was a huge success, welcoming tourists back into the hard it town

Tom McGann
By Tom McGann
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caroline, Ben and Jarrod all soaking up the sun at the "most successful ever" Beer and BBQ festival. Picture supplied.

Kangaroo Valley held its 'Beer and BBQ' festival to welcome back visitors into the village which has been through it all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom McGann

Tom McGann

Journalist

Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register who loves writing about the community, politics and business. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call/text me on 0460 297 987

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.