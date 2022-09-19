People who have made their way into Wollongong for the UCI Road World Championships on Monday had one thing to say about their commute - it was not as bad as they anticipated.
Despite stern warnings of traffic disruptions in the lead-up, Brisbane's Tim Carrey told the Illawarra Mercury that with a bit of preparation travel was easy - so was getting a great view of the race.
"We knew we were coming for years. We very much planned and looked at every single avenue," Mr Carrey said.
"We are making sure we are getting into areas before the closures come in because we know that we don't want to be a burden and we want to be able to get the best vantage point."
A popular mode of transport amongst spectators was cycling, with many getting into the spirit of the event.
Brisbane-based cyclists Maya and Tannae said riding around the latest Bike City was great.
"[The cycle in] was super easy," Maya said. "[There are] nice chill roads, bike paths, you ride along the water most of the time."
Another visitor to the area, Bjorn Johansson, from Norway, drove from Campbelltown to Bellambi Point before pedalling into the CBD.
"It was worth it," he said. "We got a gold [medal] yesterday and hopefully [will get] some more."
Many the Mercury spoke with ditched their cars and opted for public transport to travel into the CBD on Monday.
Peter Hoycard, from Oatley, decided his best option travelling from Sydney was by train, stopping at Wollongong Station and making a quick walk down to the action at the Fan Zone.
"I'm very excited to come down," he said. "It's a great day."
Even spectators who opted to travel by car had positive things to say about their commute on Monday.
Fairy Meadow's Marina De Bore described her and her friends' drive down to the Fan Zone in Lang Park as terrific.
"I drove down this morning from Dapto," she said. "We parked in Stuart St. We found it quite easy. We were pleasantly surprised."
Dapto's Irma Tschentsvher agreed, saying parking in the CBD was a breeze.
"[I came in on] Springhill Road and parked in Church Street," she said.
