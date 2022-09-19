Coping with high pressure is part of sport.
But in cycling, there is nothing like the pressure that is placed on a Belgian favourite and their teammates at the UCI World Road Championships, especially if they are from the region of cycling mad Flanders.
For Sunday's 266.9km men's elite road race at the 2022 world titles in Wollongong, Belgium has a crack team of eight riders that includes two major favourites in Flemish stars Wout van Aert and Remco Evenepoel, plus six teammates who all have specific goals to help either one of them win.
Whoever among van Aert, 28, or Evenepoel, 22 proves to be the best option for Belgium, what is sure is that the pressure will be on the Belgian team to ensure one of their riders wins the gold medal and the rainbow jersey of world champion.
Cycling may be a niche sport in Australia even if its popularity as a recreational pastime has been long on the rise. However, in the region of Flanders - let alone Belgium or Europe - cycling is a huge sport.
Belgian hearts especially beat madly at the prospect of a Belgian rider filling the void of the great Belgian Eddy Merckx who reigned supreme in the cycling world during his professional career from 1965 to 1978.
Merckx was nicknamed 'the Cannibal' because his appetite for victory was so strong and satisfied with a career tally of 525 wins that included five Tours de France, five Giri d'Italia, one in the Vuelta a Espaa and three in the professional world road championship race that is now labelled 'elite'.
Merckx is to international cycling what Don Bradman is to Australian cricket, or Pele and Maradona to world football.
Today, Belgium is in a state of excitement over the potential of van Aert who won three stages and the green points jersey in this year's Tour de France in July.
Likewise, for Evenepoel, who last Sunday week claimed overall victory in the Vuelta a Espaa and became the first Belgian to win a three-week grand tour since Johan de Muynck in the 1978 Giro d'Italia. But fairly or not, matching the expectations of the cycling frenzied Belgian public and media can be so much harder.
The Belgian team found that out at last year's world titles on home soil.
At Leuven in Belgium, van Aert was again the pre-race favourite, but he finished in 11 th place in a race where Belgium's best-placed rider was Jasper Stuyven in fourth.
Belgian Guy Vermeiren, a former cycling journalist of 20 years and today the Belgian team media manager, recognises that the pressure on any Belgian rider of promise to match the expectation put in them to be 'the next Merckx' is huge.
"The expectation is always there," says Vermeiren, smiling.
"We have had a few 'next Eddie Merckxs.' Unfortunately, we don't learn from that experience. We make the same mistake over and over again.
"It shows how much we are eager to win a Grand Tour again. And now finally, after 44 years of waiting, Remco won a grand tour. So, everybody's crazy."
Vermeiren adds that in Flanders where van Aert and Evenepoel hail from, "Cycling is like a religion. We are six million [people] in Flanders, and about one and a half million watches the Tour of Flanders [one day classic] on television, and another million is alongside the road. That makes for two and a half million people out of six million. That's a lot."
Vermeiren says that for Sunday's men's elite world road race championship van Aert and Evenepoel will be co-leaders. He says that they offer different strengths will provide the Belgian team with strong options.
"Remco has no sprint. But Wout is one of the fastest sprinters in the world," he says. Remco's tactic is very simple. He attacks, and attacks quite often far from the finish. So, they can play both ways. If Remco succeeds in splitting the bunch, there's always Wout.
Vermeiren says until the race, the Belgian team will keep their heads low, apart from training and attending their last media opportunity on Thursday.
But if they win, rest assured their heads will be held high and their cheers will be loud. No doubt, Eddy Merckx will be smiling too.
