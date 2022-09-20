Police are treating as suspicious three grass fires in Port Kembla on Monday afternoon.
Emergency services responded to calls of a fire in bushland near Robertson Street just after 12.30pm.
NSW Fire and Rescue, Rural Fire Service and NSW Police responded with nearly a dozen fire trucks dispatched.
Upon arrival, emergency services found three well-established, separate fires in grassland.
The cause of the fires is yet to be determined, but they are believed to be linked.
As a result of the fires, there were some partial evacuations of nearby properties and road closures.
Due to the difficulty of the terrain and the inaccessible bushland, fire crews had the fires contained by 2.40pm but burning continued until about 4pm.
Crews had to monitor for any change in wind conditions that could affect properties, with wind gusts of up to 20km/h reported.
Fire crews set up in properties adjacent to the fire area to limit any risk of impacts on property.
No homes were damaged and no persons injured.
Police are now investigating the cause of the fire and ask that anyone who was in the area at the time - including residents with CCTV or dashcam vision - or anyone who noticed suspicious activity, to call Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
NSW Fire and Rescue said with the warmer months approaching, residents should be aware that fires can start in grasslands, even those in urban areas, and any fires should be reported to Triple Zero straight away.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.