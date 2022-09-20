You can't blame the referee for Wallabies farce. Letters, September 21, 2022

There was only one person that got things wrong at the end of the Wallaby V All Blacks match last Thursday in Melbourne.
Bernard Foley justified his selection at fly half for the Wallabies making what should have been a match-winning contribution to the game.
But what happened at the end when the penalty was revoked is down to Foley's behaviour alone.
The referee made it quite clear that he required Foley to take the kick and even Foley's own team mates were remonstrating with him to get the kick away.
In the referee's explanation to Nick White, he talked about fairness and I agree, what Foley did was just not fair play towards the All Blacks.
Can you imagine the outcry we would have heard if the roles had been reversed and it was the New Zealand All Blacks accused of wasting time?
Ron Wood, Kanahooka
From an early age I could understand the Darwinian concept of "survival of the fittest", with regard to the evolution of the various species on our planet.
Having now however reached the age of ninety years I can't help but wonder why homo sapiens as the dominant and most intelligent species hasn't realised the shortcomings of competition and conflict as a way forward.
Armed conflict in particular is alive and well on Spaceship Earth.
The reasons given by national leaders for armed conflict being necessary always differ according to which side you're on.
There are always "goodies" and "baddies", with each side always claiming the moral high ground.
During World War II when I was a child, I completely accepted what I was told about The Yellow Peril and the threat of Germany.
Later in life during the Cold War with the Soviet Union it was "Reds under the Bed" which I found less convincing, and later the wars in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan which I opposed.
We now see Japan and Germany in quite a different light and it is our staunch ally in World War I and World War II, namely China, of whom we are now warned to be highly suspicious.
My anti-war leanings have led me to the view that a less aligned political position would be in Australia's interests rather than having to decide who our friends and enemies are at any given time.
Our foreign policy should be to mind our own business, avoid going to war and to apply our resources to solving our own domestic problems.
It's not as if we didn't have enough of them to deal with.
John Martin, Woonona
