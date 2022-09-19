The afternoon Wollongong's CBD traffic stood still ... well, for a while

That smooth ride you had into work on Monday morning, keep it in your memory.
Because by 5pm Monday it was probably a distant one as traffic chaos ruled most of Wollongong's CBD.
The Wollongong2022 website promised us it wouldn't "be a normal week in Wollongong" and it wasn't wrong.
The pain was widespread. It started mid-afternoon as the arterial roads, starting from the CBD and extending further, become clogged once the under 23 men's time trial began at 1.40pm.
By mid-afternoon Memorial Drive was heaving and the Princes Highway from Corrimal all the way through to Unanderra was on an enforced go-slow.
Gwynneville, Mount St Thomas and Fairy Meadow also copped it.
With the M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway the only routes open until the road closures lifted at 6pm, there simply weren't other options available.
But for commuters heading north, once the barriers were removed, the roads returned to a semblance of normal reasonably quickly.
"I tried to leave about 5pm-ish," one CBD office worker said, "but it was pointless."
Instead she left at 5.55pm and "was home in Mount Ousley in five minutes".
Crown Street westbound was still hectic until after 6.30pm but gradually the traffic thinned.
Organisers have reminded commuters that park and ride options are available at three sites - Kembla Grange Racecourse, Berkeley's Fred Finch Park and Bulli Showground.
All sites will link up with trains which are expected to run on the half-hour.
Anecdotally, use of the sites was minimal over weekend but with spaces for 1300 cars at Bulli alone, it would ease the traffic burden, organisers said.
With two events on the UCI Road World Championships schedule on Tuesday, there might be a double dose of pain in store today.
The women's junior time trials start at 9.35am and road closures around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville will be in place between 8am and 6pm.
Australia has three hopes in both races.
Wearing the green and gold in the women's event which starts at 9.35am are Isabelle Carnes, Bronte Stewart and Lucinda Stewart.
Queenslander Carnes holds both the national and Oceania individual time trial for junior women and is rated strongly.
The junior men hit the streets in the afternoon with Hamish McKenzie and Will Eaves, the national and Oceania individual time trial champions respectively, leading the way.
Cameron Rogers is the third member of the Aussie crew.
The junior men's 28.2km time trial tackles two laps of the course, while the junior women race for one lap.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
