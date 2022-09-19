Remember the phrase "plan ahead"? Well, now's the time to put it in action, especially if the commute home on Monday was any indication.
There were snarls, to say the least. Some said Crown Street turned into a car park and major arterial roads slowed to a crawl.
Road closures start at 8am on Tuesday and won't reopen until 6pm.
Planning ahead at either end of the day could well be a wise move.
Here's what you can expect on Tuesday, September 20:
Be prepared - roads close at 8am. Roads will reopen at 6pm.
There will be road closures around Wollongong, Mount Ousley and Gwynneville - the same closures as Monday, just longer.
Your morning commute to Wollongong may be affected.
The M1, Memorial Drive and the Princes Highway (except for a section in Fairy Meadow) will operate as usual throughout the week.
Towradgi Road and Balgownie Road will be permanently open and serve as connectors to the suburbs of Mt Ousley, Fairy Meadow, Towradgi and Balgownie.
Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be open until Friday, September 23.
READ MORE
Hopefully you're all over where the clearways are now. To make the make more readable, find the visible layers drop down in the right corner and click. Then click the UCI-clearways button off.
Additional train services with extra seats and additional stops will be running about every 30 minutes on the Illawarra and South Coast Line in both directions between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
Why not ditch the car and catch a train?
Additional train services with extra carriages will be running on the South Coast Line, making it easier to get to and from the event and travel around Wollongong. View the revised train timetables for the event period here: transportnsw.info
Kembla Grange racecourse - Princes Highway Kembla Grange
Fred Finch Park - Berkeley
Bulli Showground - Grevillea Park Road, Bulli
Buses, including the free Gong Shuttle, will be operating however bus services will be affected by road closures with some start, finish and stopping locations and times adjusted.
The free Gong Shuttle will change next month, split into three different buses - the Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus between 7am and 10pm daily); the Orange Shuttle (will service the northern suburbs)
Walking and riding a bike around the city is a good option if possible. Pedestrian crossing points will be all around the course, so you may choose to park on one side of the course and walk to the other.
Cyclists today will take off from Market Street and cross the finishing line at Marine Drive in Wollongong.
The juniors - under 19 cyclists - get their chance on the world stage on Tuesday. For some, this will be their debut UCI Road World Championship appearance.
The first woman will leave Market Street at 9.30am and the winner decided by 11:05am.
The course is a tick over 14km and won't be for the faint-hearted.
The junior men follow at 1:20pm and go around the circuit twice. We'll know the winner by 5pm.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.