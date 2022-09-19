Magnus Sheffield was in fourth place in the men's time trial when it happened.
He came into a corner hard. Too hard.
So hard that when he lost control he flipped over the barricade and ended on the other side of the circuit.
The barricades was knocked down, like a row of oversized dominoes.
The a 20-year-old American ended up in 17th place, one minute, 44 seconds behind eventual men's winner Norwegian Tobias Foss.
That he even got up and back on his bike after the spectacular spill is testament to his sheer determination.
After struggling with his disappointment, Sheffield offered up one of those "understated quotable quotes".
"I just got a bit too greedy through one of the corners, but I think I left it all out there," Sheffield said.
He was more reflective late Monday.
"I can only dream of what yesterday could have been.
"In life every decision has a consequence. To win at this level you have to be willing to risk everything.
"I can only blame myself. I will learn from this to continue chasing my dream."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.