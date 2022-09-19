Some of Australia's biggest megastars to ever grace children's television are coming to Woonona in October as the ABC Play School concerts head on tour.
Big Ted, Little Ted, Jemima and Humpty Dumpty will join their human friends from the long-standing TV program for their Once Upon A Time live show.
The tour is heading to Sydney, Newcastle, the Central Coast and Wollongong.
Organisers said the audience will watch classic nursery rhyme characters magically come to life as the pages of the storybook are turned, while Big Ted and friends travel through an enchanting adventure filled with stories, songs and dance.
Play School is broadcast seven days a week, four times daily on weekdays and twice daily on weekends, on ABC4Kids.
The TV program was first broadcast by ABC on July 18 1966 and it is the second longest running kids TV show in the world.
The Once Upon A Time concert runs for around 45 minutes. It will visit Woonona Bulli RSL on Saturday October 8.
Tickets and more tour dates are at: www.kidspromotions.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.