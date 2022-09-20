Great Britain's next big thing Zoe Backstedt proved a class above in winning the world championships' women's junior individual time trial in Wollongong on Tuesday.
The raging hot pre-race favourite Backstedt never looked like losing, opening up an almost minute lead after the first split and maintaining it all the way to the finish.
Backstedt finished in a time of 18.26.78 minutes, almost 1.45 seconds ahead of silver medal winner Justyn Czapla from Germany.
Belgian rider Febe Jooris finished in third, while Isabelle Carnes was the best of the three Australians in the race, finishing in eighth.
Estonian young gun Elisabeth Ebras also rode brilliantly at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
Ebras placed sixth after recording a time of 20.17.65, with her team-mate Laura Lizette Sander coming in ninth place.
When Ebras spoke to the Mercury the week before the race she highlighted van der Meiden and Great Britain's next big thing Zoe Backstedt as her major threats.
She was right. Backstedt may have been the last to start but she was worth the wait.
The talented cyclist dominated from start to finish.
More to come.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
