Illawarra teenagers Mali Towers and Adax Brienen say they are shocked but delighted after being picked to lead their state at the upcoming Australian Youth Volleyball Championships.
Towers was this week unveiled as the NSW Youth Phoenix under-18s girls captain, while Adax Brienen was selected to skipper the under-17s boys team.
The national indoor volleyball tournament will begin in Bendigo on Sunday, the first time it has been held in three years due to COVID.
More than 120 talents are set to represent NSW, including a strong contingent from the Illawarra, while locals Nicholas Thorpe, Ben Genenger, Faruk Kaymak and Mariska Ogasarawa will coach various NSW teams, and Jenny Towers will be a coaching mentor.
For Towers, the NSW leadership chance comes after captaining her club UTS for the past two years. The teen is also part of the NSW senior women's set-up and on the Australian under-18s girls squad.
"To be captain, I feel very honoured and it's a nice opportunity to represent my state. This is something that feels very special," she said.
"I just want to make everyone feel welcome and feel comfortable in the team, and that there's not just one leader - we're all leading together, and I'm helping to do that.
"We definitely have some very strong players and I'm really excited for the championship because it's been three years since we've had nationals for indoor. We obviously haven't seen how everyone's been developing in the other states, but I'm hopeful that we'll do well.
"Hopefully we can come out of each game knowing that we played our best without any regrets."
Meanwhile, Brienen will look to continue his good run of form after returning from the USA where he secured a silver medal with Australia's under-16 boys at the recent AVP USA Junior Beach Volley Nationals. Brienen was also part of the NSW Combined High Schools indoor volleyball state team that claimed gold in a Quad Series in June.
Following this tournament, he will head into a Volleyball Australia national development camp. However, for now, the 16-year-old said he was honoured to be able to lead his state.
"It's a huge privilege to be captain and to lead one of the best teams in NSW at nationals. I'm a very vocal person, so that part comes naturally, but to build connections in the team is something that I have to work on," Brienen said.
"We've got a really strong team, probably the best one we've had in a couple of years since we haven't played for a while. We can definitely be up there as a contender and hopefully push for gold. If not, I hope we can do our best."
Brienen said the competition's hiatus due to COVID would make the 2022 tournament more special.
"It's been three years in the making. I think the last time I went, I was in under-14s and it was a big experience. There was a huge atmosphere and it was really fun," he said.
"I think the build-up from that will make it so much cooler and provide such a great atmosphere."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
