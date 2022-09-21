Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra duo prepare to lead NSW charge at Australian Youth Volleyball Championships

Joshua Bartlett
Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:27am, first published 12:00am
Mali Towers and Adax Brienen are ready to captain their state at the Australian Youth Volleyball Championships. Picture by Julee Brienen

Illawarra teenagers Mali Towers and Adax Brienen say they are shocked but delighted after being picked to lead their state at the upcoming Australian Youth Volleyball Championships.

Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

