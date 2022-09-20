Illawarra Mercury
Australia's oldest man Frank Mawer dies on South Coast at age 110

Updated September 20 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:55am
Frank Mawer, Australia's oldest man, has died at the age of 110.

Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer, has died at the grand age of 110 on the South Coast.

