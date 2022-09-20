Australia's oldest man, Frank Mawer, has died at the grand age of 110 on the South Coast.
Mr Mawer passed away in his sleep at his son Philip's home in Central Tilba, near Narooma, on Saturday, September 17 - a month and two days after celebrating his 110th birthday.
He had claimed the title of Australia's oldest man in July last year, following the death of Queensland man Dexter Kruger.
Another son, Barry, said his father had contracted COVID-19 in recent weeks and this had weakened him, but he still embraced life.
"He lived life to the full even in recent months. He insisted on sitting up for meals, he did his exercises every day, and had plenty of visitors," Barry said.
"He went to have his afternoon nap on Saturday afternoon and never woke up."
Mr Mawer was born in the Sydney suburb of Croydon on August 15, 1912.
At 14, he lost his mother and he and his three youngest sisters became wards of the state because their father was too old to care for them.
He stayed at a boys' home in Glebe before being sent to Kempsey, but after two years his older brother brought him back to Sydney, where he became a builder's apprentice.
The Great Depression disrupted his plans and he looked for whatever work he could.
At the age of 22 he met the woman would become his wife, Elizabeth, and the pair married five years later.
Together they raised six children, which grew into an extended family of 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth died at the age of 92.
"It was a long marriage to a lovely girl," Mr Mawer once said.
During World War II, Mr Mawer was a conscientious objector and instead of fighting, he worked for the army in Australia.
He came back to building after the war.
He and Elizabeth lived in Gymea for over two decades, until the end of her life.
Mr Mawer continued to live in his own apartment there until November, but moved to the South Coast to be with Philip and his partner after a fall.
He was supported by aged care provider HammondCare.
"Mr Frank was the most inspiring individual - a gracious man and a man of faith," HammondCare chief executive Mike Baird said.
Mr Mawer will be farewelled at a date yet to be announced.
