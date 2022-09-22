The South Coast Blaze are looking for the region's brightest netball stars to join the franchise for the 2023 Premier League season.
Blaze chairwoman Karina Franke said player applications were now open for next year's teams, and encouraged all talented netballers aged 16 years and over to apply.
"We have established a strong franchise over the past three years and the 2022 season was the best yet for Blaze," she said.
"We are looking for players who are competitive, committed to support and grow our strong Blaze culture, focused on team goals, dedicated to conditioning and can be a team player both on and off the court."
All players wishing to be considered for the South Coast Blaze opens and under-23s teams in the Netball NSW Premier League for 2023 are required to apply online, and be available to attend selections.
Under-23s nominations close on October 23 at 5pm and opens nominations close on November 2 at 5pm.
