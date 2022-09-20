The cafe lined strip on lower Crown Street has been transformed into a one-way street until next May, under a Wollongong City Council outdoor dining trial.
The speed limit of the popular dining precinct has also changed, down to 30km/h, with cars now only able to travel east from Kembla to Corrimal Street for the next eight months.
Lee and Me's Naomi Hudson said her customers had already embraced the new seating areas at the front of the cafe.
"They have loved it, and they've actually gravitated towards those table that have been placed on the roadway - so they have been the ones that people have chosen first," she said.
"I think this does have the potential to beautify the street, because they've put in planter boxes and obviously the street already has a really nice green feeling,"
"They've used those natural sandstone blocks which has that natural feel as well, so I think as long as that feeling of green is retained along the street then it's going to be a positive thing because people can sit out under those beautiful trees and enjoy the sunshine."
For months, lower Crown Street has been plagued by temporary lane closures due to road and footpath works along the block.
After dealing with these disruptions, Ms Hudson said she hoped customers would now have time to adjust to more permanent changes.
"We don't know whether the flow through the street being one-way will cause any issues in terms of accessibility," she said.
"But I think it's great that they've reduced the speed limit to 30, because previously there has been incidences of people just tearing up the street so the addition of bike humps and the speed limit has been good."
"I think it will definitely be a watch this space scenario, with everyone getting used to the new flow in that area."
There are still about 25 car spaces along the block, with parking now relocated to one of the lanes on the road.
The outdoor dining trial is funded by the NSW Government's Streets as Shared Spaces program, which gave the council a $250,000 grant to "relocate road space" for outdoor dining.
The council said the lower Crown Street one-way trial would creates a safer, lower speed environment for all users of the street.
"It's exciting to be able to expand this trial to lower Crown Street and to create a walkable outdoor dining spine through the CBD," Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The council has started to install "parklets" which will allow diners to enjoy the space during the warmer months.
"We're committed to the ongoing activation of our city as a vibrant social hub, and initiatives like this respond to community desire to have outdoor dining options,'' the council's General Manager Greg Doyle said.
"This work continues the efforts we started pre-COVID, and then increased during the pandemic, to provide local hospitality businesses more flexibility in their operations, and to reduce the red tape that can put people off exploring things like outdoor dining.
"We're grateful for the support and the grant funding from the NSW Government that helps make concepts like this a reality, and means that we can support our local businesses and open our city for residents and visitors to enjoy.''
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
