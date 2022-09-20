Athletes find top gear at state carnival

The Combined Catholic Colleges State Carnival was held at the SOPAC Track on September 12. A small group of Athletics Wollongong members represented their schools at this major event.
In what proved to be a very competitive environment our cohort proved to themselves and others at how determined they would be.
Outstanding performances included an Amazonian quad gold medal haul from an unstoppable Delta Amidzovski, Corpus Christi, Oak Flats in the 16 girls category.
Firstly she broke the 100m hurdles record with a 14,23s, then followed with firsts in the 100m 12.40s, 200m 25.50s and long jump 5.79m.
Delta was then crowned age champion on 64 points, which was the second highest age champion point score for the whole meet.
In the Girls 17+ group Kailee Moore from Holy Spirit Bellambi broke the 100m hurdles record setting a new one at 14.48s.
She won gold in the 100m 12.51s and silver in the 200m 25.23s. All results were personal bests.
Also from Corpus Christi, Miller Siasat in the 14 boys faced tough opposition, but won bronze and had a personal best in the 200m 24.43s and a bronze in the 100m 12.01s.
St Josephs Albion Park middle distance specialist, Tayissa Buchanan won silver in the 800m, 2.17:71 and silver in the 400, 59.17s
Chase Grant from Edmund Rice College in the B15 category won silver in the 400m 52.40 bronze in the 200m 23.92s and 5 th , 100m 11.97s.
All were personal bests.
15 year old Chelsy Wayne from St Marys Wollongong should have has a NASA award for an enormous discus launch that flew an enormous 45.78m.
Not only did that throw break a 12 year record but it went further than the G16 record of 45.16m and the G17+ record of 45.32m. She followed that up with a silver in shot put with 12.83m.
Also from St Marys in the G15 group, Keira Rejske, was fourth in long jump 4.78m, fifth 100m hurdles 13.37s fourth long jump 4.78m, 5 th 100m hurdles 17.01s and 10th in the 200m 28.39s.
Holy Spirit's Emily Benefiel , won silver in the G13 HJ with 1.55m and a bronze in the 80m Hurdles in 13.60s.
The NSW Combined High Schools Athletics Carnival was held September 7- 9 at SOPAC.
Charlize Colwell in the 12-15 Girls Multi Class category won silver in the 100m: second 15.79s and a bronze in the 200m 33.68s.
Charlotte Kerr 14 Girls missed the final but did well with the 100m in 13.18s and 200m in 28.12s. Keegan Whitten and Liam Halloran met up in the B16 high jump with Keegan coming second on 1.89m and Liam eighth on 1.75m.
Loen Sevastos in the 16 girls carved out a convincing gold in the 400m in 58.73s and a fifth in the 200m in 26.39s. Throws specialist William Willis won silver in the discus 54.24m.
Callum Rann seems to have left the limitations of an operation well and truly behind with an awesome 50.36s 400m win in the B17+ category.
Olivia Sivills was another medalist in the G17+ group, winning gold in the very taxing steeplechase event in 7'36.84s and bronze in the 1500m in 5'04.97s.
Those out of a place but with outstanding performances include Louis Losurdo 17+ Boys javelin 43.40m and 110m hurdles 20.07s.
Morgan Simon 14 Girls 1500m walk 9'45.26s. Tayla Wiki 13 girls discus 24.34m, javelin 28.04m, shot put 8.78m (PB) and discus 24.34m (PB)
Lucas Campbell 16 Boys 100m 11.10s and sixth in the 200m final 22.89s. Mackay Jones 15 Boys high jump1.60m and Mikaela Markovski 15 Girls shot put 9.11m.
Well done to all of our club reps.
Interested in athletics and keen to join a club at either an elite or just a social level? Athletics Wollongong could be what you are hoping for.
Our membership includes juniors, dual athletes from 10 years of age registered with a Little Athletics club and Masters who are 30+ years of age.
For further information, go to our website, wwwathleticswollongong.org.au or Athletics Wollongong on Facebook.
