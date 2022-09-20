Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong cathedral to hold memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 20 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Michael's Anglican Cathedral in Wollongong will hold a memorial service to honour the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.