Wollongong cathedral to hold memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II

St Michael's Anglican Cathedral in Wollongong will hold a memorial service to honour the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday morning.
Canon Mark Smith said the ceremony, which will also be live streamed via the cathedral's Facebook page, was an opportunity for the community to thank Queen Elizabeth II for her life of service.
"Queen Elizabeth valued Australia, visited Wollongong and remained significant in our community," Canon Smith said.
"The response in our community has shown that. So many have been sharing stories of her impact since her passing."
Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest with a ceremony for the ages at Westminster Abbey on Monday night.
Canon Smith watched on and said it was a beautiful and sombre service, which saw Australian dignitaries including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese making the trip to honour the longest-reigning Queen.
"It was a beautiful service ... but watching from afar is different to gathering together," Canon Smith said.
"We want to be able to allow people to be in the same room to share a hymn and express their grief together.
"The Queen was a woman of faith herself and that really marked her reign."
The memorial service will start at 10:30am Wednesday at the cathedral on Church Street, with the invitation extended to all members of the community.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.