Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre has seen a dramatic increase in the number of students turning up for a free breakfast and take away lunch

By Louise Negline
Updated September 21 2022 - 8:51am, first published September 20 2022 - 12:46am
Vanessa Cheesewright and children Ace, Sapphire, Breeze, Shontay, Noah and Ethan at the Bellambi Neighbourhood Centre for breakfast and school lunch. Picture by Louise Negline.

A Bellambi breakfast club has seen a 120 per cent increase in attendees due to cost of living pressures.

