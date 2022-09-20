A Bellambi breakfast club has seen a 120 per cent increase in attendees due to cost of living pressures.
The Bellambi Neighourhood Centre, affectionately known as the 'neighbo' had to seek additional funding to keep up with the increased demand for its free breakfast and lunch service for students.
Bellambi mother of nine, Vanessa Cheesewright takes six of her kids to the centre five days a week.
Her children, Ace, Sapphire, Breeze, Shontay, Noah and Ethan are able to grab breakfast and lunch for school.
"I love it here. There's a sense of community which is great for the kids," Vanessa Cheesewright said.
"It saves the chaos at home trying to get breakfast and lunch ready."
Centre coordinator Cath Daly said there's been a significant increase in families reaching out for the breakfast and lunch service as the costs of living rise.
"It's a fantastic program that has been running for a very long time," Cath Daly said.
"We're very fortunate in the support we get from NSW Clubs.
"Because we'd seen such an increase in numbers for the service, I had to resubmit a grant application to get more money, because otherwise we wouldn't have gotten through the next 12 months.
"I'm very excited and very grateful to the clubs that support us.
"Collegians support our brekkie program and Wests have been very good to us as well," she said.
Bellambi is the most neighbourly community I have ever experienced Cath Daly said
"When a new family moves to the area, the community shares and looks after them, they'll tell them about the 'neighbo' and what services we offer here and how we can help out.
"We're all in it for the same reason and that is success and good outcomes for our young people." she added.
Volunteer, Donna Colvin said she's been running the kitchen at the centre for more than five years.
"I'm, the team leader, I run the kitchen, I organise the roster and manage the daily community lunch," Ms Colvin said.
"I select the menu and assign the jobs for the day.
"After my husband died, I moved from Towradgi back to Bellambi, where I had grown up.
"I'd lost my purpose until I saw a flyer in the mailbox for volunteers needed at the community centre and that was it for me. I signed up and wouldn't do anything else. I'll be here until I'm too old.
"I love it here, I love the kids and what the centre does for the community," she added.
Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
