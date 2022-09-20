Cavalcade, notary, and scrupulous are some of the tricky words that three Illawarra students had to spell out to make it to the finals of the prestigious NSW Premier's Spelling Bee.
Three students from the Illawarra have made it into the NSW Premier's Spelling Bee finals after winning their, school, zone and regional final.
Year 4 student at Thirroul Public School, Luka Flinn is one of the finalists.
Lucy Le from Towradgi Public School will also line up against the state's best spellers on November 4.
Year 6 student, 11, Lewis Bell from Otford Public School is through to the finals after correctly spelling words like besotted, expostulate, hereditary and subservient.
For the first time in the Spelling Bee's history, the regional finals took place online over the past fortnight.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said it was exciting to see students across the State testing their spelling prowess.
"I congratulate all the students who have participated in the regional finals - you have already won by making it this far and demonstrating your fabulous spelling skills," Mr Perrottet said.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said she was delighted events like the Spelling Bee were once again on the school calendar and excited to witness the State final in November.
"It is a tribute to schools and the Arts Unit that they have found new ways to deliver this wonderful event while keeping students safe," she said.
Now in its 19th year, the Premier's Spelling Bee was introduced in 2004 as a fun way for primary school students to engage in spelling. The program includes activities to encourage all students to improve their vocabulary and spelling and to promote literacy skills in combination with the English K-6 Syllabus.
The finals will be held at the ABC's Eugene Goosens Hall in Sydney on November 4.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
