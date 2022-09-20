Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Three Illawarra students in the finals of the NSW Premier's Spelling Bee

By Louise Negline
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:28am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thirroul public school student, Luka Flinn named a finalist in the state spelling bee competition. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Cavalcade, notary, and scrupulous are some of the tricky words that three Illawarra students had to spell out to make it to the finals of the prestigious NSW Premier's Spelling Bee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.