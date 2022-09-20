Each day of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, Wollongong comes alive both day and night with free entertainment, live music, arts and fun.
The events are part of the Wollongong 2022 Festival and Spin Fest - a city-wide community celebration to coincide with the cycling event.
There is a jam-packed program each day. Highlights for Friday, September 23, include the Live @ Lunch performance by Illawarra Folk Club, Crown Street Mall stage from 11am-3pm; and Spin Fest Helensburgh from 3pm-8pm.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
