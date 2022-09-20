Warilla man wins $100k first prize in lottery

The lucky winner of a $100,000 lottery prize has been discovered, almost one week after the draw.
A Warilla man has claimed the first prize in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw from Tuesday, September 13.
His entry was unregistered so officials from The Lott had no way of contacting him, until he checked his ticket on Monday.
"I went to do the groceries, and I checked my lottery tickets at the local newsagency," the man said.
"I couldn't believe it - I'm blown away.
"You wouldn't believe that I joked with the team member while buying this winning ticket that I should just throw away my lottery tickets because I don't win anything anyways."
The man bought his ticket from Warilla Grove Newsagency.
