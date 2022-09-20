A beloved Wollongong Mediterranean restaurant has extended their opening hours to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner to a team of hungry bike mechanics all week.
Litani's on Corrimal Street has welcomed Shimano crew members from Italy, Belgium, France and the Netherlands to provide mechanic support to all riders in the UCI Road World Championships.
The restaurant usually opens at 8am, however owner Chris Agno said it's been 5.30am starts since Saturday to prepare food during race week.
"They've got choices of breakfast, lunch before races start some days, and we give them dinners," Mr Agno said.
"They've got to be finished by 6.30am so we've been here nice and early everyday at 5.30am getting it all ready ... and we stay up til late.
"We give them choices of pastas, meats, seafood."
One of the biggest stressors Shimano team leader Paul Humphreys had when organising his crew was how exactly he was going to feed some 30 men, three meals per day, over the course of the championships.
But under the care of Litani's, everyone has been left feeling welcome with their bellies full.
"The service we've been provided is absolutely amazing," Mr Humphreys, of the Sutherland Shire, said.
"We've all been looked after like we're family."
Litani's, like many other Wollongong businesses, has remained significantly quieter than anticipated during the race week that was tipped to bring 300,000 spectators to the city.
But Mr Agno has remained in high spirits, and was thrilled to welcome world class cyclists into the venue on Monday night.
Staff served up dinner to Estonian and German riders after the Men's under 23 time trial, but the cyclists weren't alone.
They brought their dietitians along to the restaurant to approve their food choices, Mr Agno said.
Seafood and pasta made the cut.
"They were told what they could and couldn't eat ... the cyclists are watching exactly what they're eating," Mr Agno said.
"They're having seafood, especially salmon, and pasta."
Patrons at Litani's have front row seats to the race route on Corrimal Street. The venue mimicked a European scene on Tuesday as guests faced their seats to the street, people watching as cyclists passed by.
With the blockbuster men's and women's elite road races on Saturday and Sunday, Mr Agno hopes business picks up. But overall, he was glad the major event was placing "beautiful Wollongong" on the map.
"From what I've been told, a lot more visitors are going to start coming into town for the last four days," he said.
"It's been quiet otherwise. But we've got to stay positive.
"We've got all of our TVs on Stan Sport at the restaurant, and when I looked up at beautiful Wollongong on the screen, I just felt proud."
Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
