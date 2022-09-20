Sounds of Americana, blues, alternative country and folk will ring through the village of Thirroul on November 20 for their third annual music festival.
Created by Aaron Curnow and Luke Woods, the family-friendly affair will see more than 25 artists play across five venues including New York City's garage-blues band Daddy Long Legs on their first ever Australian tour.
Woods told the Mercury attending gigs as a child was instrumental in his love for music so encouraged, families to attend, with kids under 15 free.
"I spent a lot of my childhood attending BluesFest in Byron Bay, which has instilled in me a lifelong love of live music," he said.
Meantime, a portion of ticket-sales will go towards preserving the Thirroul Railway Hall - a "staple of the community for generations", Woods said.
"It's played host to countless dances, weddings, classes and concerts over the past century and the Thirroul Music Festival is just another in a long line of community events that has benefited from having such a unique and historic venue right on our doorstep," he said of the century-old venue.
"We wanted to play our small part in ensuring it is around for the local community for another 100 years."
Other artists to perform include Henry Wagons, Melody Moko, Ruby Gill, Ben Salter, Jodi Phillis, among others.
"The lineup is very 'Americana-inspired' with lots of alt-country, blues and folk music, along with some great Indie artists as well," Woods said.
After a Welcome to Country at midday, musicians will be scheduled to perform around the town until 7pm - at Franks Wild Years, Noel & Gladys, Papi's, Railway Hall and Thirroul Library and Community Centre.
Tickets through www.eventbrite.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
