Illawarra Mercury
One-man show about cycling and hero Gino Bartali premiering in Wollongong during 2022 UCI Road World Championships

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 20 2022 - 4:12am, first published 2:10am
Hew Parham's Symphonie de la Bicyclette has "hilarity and heart". Picture by Shane Reid.

A one-man show that tells the story of a wannabe cyclist alongside that of a Tour de France champion and war hero is making its world premiere in Wollongong this week.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

