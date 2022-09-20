A one-man show that tells the story of a wannabe cyclist alongside that of a Tour de France champion and war hero is making its world premiere in Wollongong this week.
Hew Parham's Symphonie de la Bicyclette comes to the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, September 21 for four days, specially programmed to coincide with the UCI Road World Championships.
In Symphonie we meet Hew, a man stuck in a rut who wants to be a cyclist and is deeply envious of his high school friend, who has made it as a professional cyclist.
We also learn the story of a real-life hero, the late Gino Bartali, who not only won the Tour de France in 1938 and 1948 but during World War II, secretly transported documents in his bicycle to save the lives of Jewish people, risking his own in the process.
Parham has a connection to Wollongong - it is the city where his grandparents met.
"I feel incredibly honoured and privileged for my show to have its world premiere at Merrigong," he said.
"This has been a labour of love for many years and a story I've wanted to share with the world.
"I'm really excited to bring Symphonie to Wollongong at such an exciting time for the city."
Chris Drummond, the artistic director of Brink Productions, described Parham as a "brilliant storyteller" whose show is "equal parts hilarity and heart".
"He weaves together the epic stories of two cyclists from two different worlds - one, the great Gino Bartali - with amazing invention and flare," Mr Drummond said.
Parham will perform Symphonie de la Bicyclette for four shows, the premiere being at 7.30pm on Wednesday.
For more information or tickets, visit the Merrigong Theatre Company website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
