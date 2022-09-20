They've helped teach and inspire countless children to swim. Now, Wollongong's McKeon family have been recognised for their dedication to the sport.
Ron and his wife Suzie, and their children Emma and David took out the Outstanding Contribution to Swimming Australia Award at the annual Swim Coaches and Teachers Australia Awards.
The recipient of this award is determined by swim coaches and the Teachers Australia board, typically recognising an individual's outstanding contribution. However, they departed from tradition this year to bestow the award to the McKeon family.
All four members of this highly overachieving family have represented Australia in the pool.
Ron is a dual Olympian, representing Australia at the 1980 and 1984 Games, who also went on to become a national coach.
Suzie competed at the 1982 Commonwealth Games and is the owner and manager of the McKeon Swim School. She has also been a long-serving contributor to the learn to swim industry.
Their son David is also a dual Olympian and is now, in retirement, pursuing his own coaching career, while Emma is Australia's greatest ever Olympian and Commonwealth Games athlete.
A host of Australia's top swimming coaches were recognised at the awards night on the Gold Coast.
Olympic gold medal-winning coaches Michael Bohl, Vince Raleigh, Dean Boxall and Chris Mooney shared the spoils. Bohl's achievements included coaching Emma McKeon to gold in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and 100m butterfly in Tokyo.
The other major winner on the night was Sue Pryor from Sue Pryor Swimming, who received the Meritorious Service to Teaching of Swimming in Australia honour.
David Proud took out the Multi Class Coach of the Year for Will Martin's two gold medal-winning performances at last year's Paralympic Games, while Robert van der Zant and Kate Sparkes also received high multi class coaching awards.
John Rogers and Ian Mills both received Open Water Coaches of the Year awards, and Richard Sleight was Age Group Coach of the Year and Dean Boxall was named Youth Coach of the Year.
