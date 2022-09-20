Illawarra Mercury
Emma McKeon and her family receive top Australian swimming honour

September 20 2022 - 7:26am
David, Emma and Ron McKeon have been recognised for their service to Australian swimming.

They've helped teach and inspire countless children to swim. Now, Wollongong's McKeon family have been recognised for their dedication to the sport.

