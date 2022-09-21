Organisers of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships are bracing for a big influx of spectators this weekend as racing reaches a crescendo.
Saturday and Sunday are the biggest days of the racing event.
On Saturday there will be the women's junior 67.2km road race and the women's 164.3km road race.
The junior event starts and finishes at Marine Drive, Wollongong, and includes four laps of the city circuit route. The elite event consists of one lap of the Mount Keira route and six laps of the city circuit.
Road closures will be in place throughout the day, starting from 6.45am in Wollongong (until 6pm), 11am between Helensburgh and Bulli (until 2pm), 11.30am between Bulli and Fairy Meadow (until 2.30pm), 11.30am at Mt Keira and Mt Kembla (until 3pm), and noon between Unanderra and Wollongong (until 3.30pm).
On Sunday, the men's 266.9km road race starts will start at Helensburgh and finishes at Marine Drive, Wollongong.
It includes one lap of the Mount Keira loop and 12 laps of the city circuit.
All races will finish on Marine Drive near the corner of Crown Street.
Roads closures will be in place from 8.45am between Helensburgh and Bulli (reopening 11.30am), 9.15am between Bulli and Fairy Meadow (reopening at 12.15pm) and Wollongong (until 6pm); from 9.15am at Mt Keira and Mt Kembla (until 12.30pm), and from 9.45am between Unanderra and Wollongong (reopening at 12.45pm).
All roads should be reopened by 6pm both days.
There is no parking allowed on any of the race routes. Special event clearways will be in place and penalties will apply, including towing vehicles from restricted areas.
Public transport services will continue to operate across the city and is considered the best way to get to Wollongong, especially if you are coming from Sydney or the South Coast.
People are urged to check transport planning services to see if a combination of train, bus and/or active transport would be suitable.
Coming from Sydney
While Wollongong railway station is the closest station to the race finishing line and official precinct at Lang Park, on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, the closest station to the men's and women's elite road race starting line will be Helensburgh railway station.
Coming from the South Coast
There will be additional South Coast Line train services over the weekend, with services running every 30 minutes between Waterfall and Dapto/Kiama.
Driving
If you have to drive, car pool and use the park and ride facilities to the north and south of Wollongong, at Kembla Grange racecourse and Bulli Showground. From there, you can access the event on foot or via connecting trains.
The Kembla Grange racecourse car park will be open 8am-8pm daily. There will be about 450 spaces available. Entry is via the Princes Highway. From there you can walk across the road to Kembla Grange station to connect with trains to Wollongong leaving approximately every 30 minutes.
The Bulli Showground car park will be open 6am-8pm daily and there are about 1300 parking spaces available. Entry is via Grevillea Park Rd off the Princes Hwy.
From there, it is a seven-minute walk to Bulli railway station via Princes Hwy and Park Road, where you can connect with trains to Wollongong leaving approximately every 30 minutes.
Buses will also depart from the Princes Highway at Bulli (opposite Bulli Bowling Club) towards Wollongong. Route 2 services run to Wollongong CBD while Route 90 go to Stockland Corrimal, where you can hop on the free Gong shuttle Route 67.
Access to the Bulli Showground park and ride facility will be affected by road closures on Finals weekend from 9.30am-2.30pm Saturday and 7.45am-12.15pm Sunday.
There are two park and walk areas in Wollongong. One is located at JJ Kelly Park and has 300 spaces. Access is via Springhill Road. The other is off Port Kembla Road, adjacent to the existing helipad site.
There are walking and cycling pathways from each.
Gong Shuttle
The free Gong Shuttle will be operating three different buses.
The Green Shuttle (which will service much of the same route normally travelled by the Gong Shuttle); the Blue Shuttle (which will run between North Wollongong station and the Innovation Campus from 7am-10pm each day); and the Orange Shuttle (which will service the northern suburbs).
