Concerns over Kiama Council's 'secrecy' over Blue Haven - union official

A union official criticised "the secrecy of decision making" regarding the future of the Blue Haven aged care centre during a public forum at Kiama Council.
United Services Union (USU) official Stuart Geddes was speaking on a notice of motion from councillor Imogen Draisma tabled at Tuesday's meeting calling for the release of the forensic audit into council.
Mr Geddes expressed concern about the number of times council had gone into confidential sessions to discuss Blue Haven-related matters.
At Tuesday night's meeting councillors were scheduled to meet in confidential mode to discuss an item labelled "Notice of motion - Blue Haven".
The reason for Tuesday's confidential session was due to the risk of making information public that would "confer a commercial advantage on a competitor of the council".
At the last ordinary meeting in late August, councillors discussed two reports on Blue Haven's independent living units in confidential session.
"From the start of the process of confidential meetings taking place that proposed the potential sale of Blue Haven, the USU consistently spoke against a lack of transparency in this process," Mr Geddes said.
"This surrounds the financials that are the basis for this being put forward, the details around the service, the actual reporting that took place that council's making decisions upon, the secrecy of decision making and the need for what we feel that staff, residents and industry parties have an understanding of what's actually going on so they can have a say."
Kiama Council has previously stated it was looking at all options for Blue Haven, including sale, leasing or keeping the facility.
Mr Geddes added that the union had repeatedly attempted to gain access to these documents through freedom of information requests, which had been rejected by council staff.
The union was appealing those decisions.
He said "the community had a right" to see the figures and reports upon which council was basing its decisions.
No councillors chose to ask any questions of Mr Geddes.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.