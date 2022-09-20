Cameras catch high-speed drivers through Wollongong's streets

Not only does the northbound speed camera on the Princes Motorway catch the most speeders, it also catches the fastest.
Looking at the data on speed camera fines from the NSW Office of State Revenue, it's that camera that has caught the most leadfoots of all the cameras in the region.
The top two speed bands are "over 30 kilometres per hour" and "45 kilometres per hour and over".
The northbound camera snapped 24 drivers going way too fast over the last financial year - including seven blowing by at more than 45km/h.
The speed limit along this stretch is 80km/h - so some drivers are screaming past the camera at more than 125km/h.
That camera is also the biggest moneyspinner in the region, netting $1.2 million in fines over the last financial year - $54,294 of that was contributed by those pinged in the two highest speed bands.
The second most popular spot for fining leadfoots is along Northcliffe Drive at Warrawong.
The camera outside the Illawarra Yacht Club pinged 18 high range speeders.
Amazingly, 11 of those were travelling more than 45km/h over the limit.
The signposted limit (which includes a warning about the speed camera) is 60km/h, meaning some drivers are shooting along at more than 100km/h.
In third place is a location long known for speeding drivers - Windang Road.
There's a red-light speed camera at the intersection with Boronia Avenue, which has been catching plenty of speeders in recent years.
Over the last financial year, it caught 15 high-range speeders, 13 of whom fell into the 30km/h and over band.
Southbound along the Princes Highway at Bulli is another hotspot, with nine drivers caught.
Also, the figures show the stretch of Memorial Drive between Towradgi Road and Railway Street still attracts speeders.
The red-light speed cameras at the Towradgi Road and Railway Street intersections - which replaced fixed speed cameras along that stretch - captured 15 drivers between them.
Four of those were travelling over 45km/h.
There are some speed cameras that caught no high range speeders, including Cowper Street at Warrawong and the Gladstone Avenue-Crown Street camera.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
