The word "eternity" is being seen scrawled across Wollongong pavements this week, thought it's not the result of random graffiti but rather part of a concerted movement.
The chalk scribblings are paying homage to Arthur "Mr Eternity" Stace who spent decades writing the word in cursive script on Sydney footpaths and doorsteps - the subject of a new documentary, Written In Chalk: The Echo of Arthur Stace.
The film, directed and produced by Richard Attieh, is having its world debut this week with multiple free Wollongong screenings along the route of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.
"I'd like people to get a little bit of a slice of Australian history," said Attieh.
"This is a really unique, eccentric Australian story ... of this Aussie battler, this drunk homeless person who somehow turns his life around. Then he does something in his lifetime that transcends time and here we are 90 years after he first started writing 'eternity' ... still talking about his work."
The film looks at how the word continues to be embraced, celebrated and adapted since appearing on the Sydney Harbour Bridge at the turn of the millennium, the opening ceremony of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, and now by members of the public inspired from watching the film.
"All these major historical events ...World War I, World War II and Japanese subs coming into Sydney Harbour, the Holden car gets developed, television comes into play, the Vietnam war ... all these massive world events are happening and Arthur Stace is still turning up every day and writing eternity on the streets," Attieh said.
Stace's proclamations began in the 1930's, it is said he would rise around 4am to never be seen and managed to conceal his identity for nearly 30 years.
Josh Reid of Wollongong co-executive produced the documentary and as he heard more and more peoples stories he said he was fascinated by just how much 'eternity' meant to people.
"Everyone has their own take on what it means to them," Reid said. "But I kept bumping into people who were like 'oh yeah, I saw Arthur Stace once in the 1950s' or 'yeah, I used to walk outside my house when I was a kid and I saw it written on the footpath'."
He said since it appeared on the Sydney Harbour Bridge he has found so many people have been further inspired.
"Sydney Council even trademarked the word [in copperplate writing], I was just constantly amazed about how many people had been inspired and influenced by that word."
Written In Chalk: The Echo of Arthur Stace is screening for free at several venues in Wollongong and on in Fairy Meadow on September 20, 21. For more details, visit: https://writteninchalk.com.
10am - Wollongong Congregational Church, 33 Market St, Wollongong
11.30am - City Central Presbyterian, 33 Burelli St, Wollongong
12pm - Wollongong Congregational Church, 33 Market St, Wollongong
5.30pm - City Central Presbyterian, 33 Burelli St, Wollongong
7.30pm - Wollongong Baptist, 330 Keira Street, Wollongong
10am - Wollongong Congregational Church, 33 Market St, Wollongong
12pm - Wollongong Congregational Church, 33 Market St, Wollongong
3pm - Wollongong Congregational Church, 33 Market St, Wollongong
7.30pm - Fairy Meadow Anglican, 1A Jardine St, Fairy Meadow
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
