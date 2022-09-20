Five strategies to beat - or at least avoid - Wollongong traffic this afternoon

After a quiet and fuss-free morning on Monday, traffic chaos ruled on the roads around of Wollongong's CBD in the afternoon peak.
As the Crown Street exit southbound off the Princes Hwy was closed at 2:30pm the hot tip is to leave the CBD (or come in to it) via via Masters Road.
Heavy congestion is expected around Towradgi Road and motorists are encouraged to consider alternative options.
With road closures for the UCI Road World Championships in place again today until 6pm, there are likely to be delays and traffic starting from mid-afternoon.
The advice from Live Traffic NSW is simply "plan your journey, check signage, allow extra travel time" - but here are a couple of other things you could consider to take the stress out of your trip home.
1: Leave early
Roads out of Wollongong in the middle of the day have had close usual levels of traffic.
Motorists will still have to make detours due to the race road closures, leaving work a little earlier than normal should result in a shorter, less stressful trip.
2: Stay in town for tea
Wollongong CBD businesses are crying out for customers, with many reporting that their trade is down as much as 50 per cent on a normal week.
With a one-off event in town, why not support local restaurants by sticking around until after 6pm, when access through North Wollongong and Fairy Meadow along the Princes Highway is restored?
Prominent business owner Lachlan Stevens has called on locals to support businesses in the Wollongong CBD.
"Come out to share a little bit of love with a lot of those guys because a lot of business owners have gone all in on this event thinking it was going to produce an uplift in trading and it hasn't produced that uplift," he said.
3: Check Live Traffic before you leave
The LiveTraffic App or website can show you exactly where the main traffic snarls are forming. For instance, in the early part of Monday's peak it was clear that most people were trying to head out of the city by using the Robsons Road on ramp north, or the Figtree on ramp to head south.
By contrast, the roads through south Wollongong, along Keira Street and onto Springhill Road were green and looking clear until later on.
A quick check before you leave the CBD will help you map out the best route for the time.
You can also keep updated with the Mercury's live blog, where we'll publish the latest traffic news all afternoon.
4: Check the estimated time of your journey
On Monday evening while road closures were in place, Google Maps was reporting that it would take one hour and 15 minutes to reach Bulli from the CBD, and 39 minutes to reach Mount Ousley.
By 5.45pm, as traffic thinned out, these times dropped slightly, and by 6pm when roads reopened the trip times were almost back to normal. Staying back in town for a few minutes could definitely save you some petrol.
5: Leave your car
If you have the opportunity to leave your car parked in town (not in a clearway!), you could consider catching a cab or Uber back in tomorrow - or think about using public transport or even a bike to get home and back.
Thankfully, road closures don't kick off until 12.30pm on Wednesday, so it will be easier to navigate the city for most of the morning.
Despite the closures deterring people, Wollongong City Council is keen to encourage people to venture in to the CBD.
On Monday, Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said some residents had actually been surprised how easy it was to get into Wollongong.
"There has been a lot of information go out into the community asking people to plan ahead but that doesn't mean you can't move around," he said.
"You just need to consider whether your favourite routes are the best option."
"Those people saying Memorial Drive or M1 are closed are wrong.
"Until next Saturday they are not affected by traffic changes at all. If you're travelling to Wollongong from anywhere north of Fairy Meadow, once you're on Memorial Drive, you follow it through to Masters Road and come into the city from the south."
"It's easy, and there are plenty of parking options available.
"Plus, the shops, restaurants and bars are all open for business and there are a range of exhibitions, markets and live performances as part of the Spin Fest program. It's a great time to be in the city regardless of whether or not you're into bike riding.''
