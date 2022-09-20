Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Five strategies to beat - or at least avoid - Wollongong traffic this afternoon

Updated September 20 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Both sides of western Crown Street were at a standstill.

After a quiet and fuss-free morning on Monday, traffic chaos ruled on the roads around of Wollongong's CBD in the afternoon peak.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.