The regional planning authority will meet next week to decide whether the $48.5 million redevelopment of the IRT retirement village site at Towradgi can go ahead.
IRT plans to build 81 homes, comprised of 25 villas, 24 villa-style apartments, and 32 apartments with two to three bedrooms at its Murranar Road property.
The retirement and aged care provider submitted a development application for the project last year, which would involve the removal of 124 of 126 mature trees on the site.
This particular issue has concerned some nearby residents, including Jack Gough.
He said he was "shocked" when he saw the proposal, especially given Wollongong City Council was trying to increase canopy cover in the city.
The council's Urban Greening Strategy says Wollongong's canopy coverage is well below the national average.
Mr Gough said IRT should redesign the development so the removal of trees was not required.
In response to questions from the Mercury, IRT said the trees had to be removed because of flood mitigation works, which included the excavation and filling of parts of the site to raise them higher, particularly the road and path network.
"By doing this, other areas of the site will in turn need to be lowered to manage storm water and drainage," IRT said.
"Excavation for this will impact the tree roots and stability of trees, rendering them a risk to the site."
But IRT said its landscape plan allowed for the over 124 trees to be planted at the site.
"Council has also suggested more mature tree planting so the trees are established earlier which IRT supports," it said.
During the council's exhibition period there were 17 submissions opposed to the development (including multiple submissions from two authors) and one in support, with traffic and privacy among the other concerns.
The development will ultimately be decided by the Southern Regional Planning Panel, who will meet on Tuesday, September 27.
In an assessment report submitted to the panel, Wollongong City Council recommended the application be refused because it did not meet legislative and planning controls.
At the time of writing the report, the council said it had requested but not received information regarding significant issues of non-compliance around flooding, stormwater infrastructure and a biodiversity report.
IRT told the Mercury it had responded to the council in relation to flooding and it was "finalising our revised plans" to raise dwellings above the probable maximum flood height.
A council spokesperson told the Mercury that the issues surrounding the tree removal and flooding "will be considered as part of the overall assessment".
"Once the assessment is complete, the DA will be determined by the Southern Regional Planning Panel and there will be opportunity for community to address the panel before a decision is made," the spokesperson said.
"It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."
IRT first developed the site in the early 1970s, and it once held a residential aged care centre whose residents moved to its Tarrawanna home in 2015.
It says its redeveloped Towradgi village, which will become known as Elements at IRT Towradgi Beach if approved, aims to deliver industry-leading housing.
