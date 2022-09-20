Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Southern Regional Planning Panel to decide whether IRT Towradgi retirement village development can proceed

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist impression of the proposed development.

The regional planning authority will meet next week to decide whether the $48.5 million redevelopment of the IRT retirement village site at Towradgi can go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.