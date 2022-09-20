Firefighters are putting out a fire in an industrial bin at a Bellambi service station.
A Fire and Rescue NSW crew was sent to the Metro service station in Rothery Street after receiving a call about 2.20pm on Tuesday.
There they found building waste ablaze in a large industrial bin.
Only one truck has had to attend the scene.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
