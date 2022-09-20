As the sun goes down, fish, turtles, and octopuses take over an iconic Wollongong landmark.
An immersive exhibition, Beyond the Breaking Waves, is lighting up Wollongong's Flagstaff Hill lighthouse to provide international visitors a glimpse into the culture and traditions of locally-based First Nations artists.
The display is a part of Spin Fest and will run for the duration of the UCI Road World Championships as the city welcomes visitors and cyclists from around the globe.
The spectacular exhibition was curated by Alinta Maguire, who sifted through the Wollongong Art Gallery's permanent Aboriginal art collection and picked works to the theme of representing stories, traditions and culture of the Illawarra and South Coast coastline.
"I've selected works from the collection that display the beauty of local Aboriginal art," Ms Maguire said.
"The theme for this is the ocean and the beauty of our waterways and our beaches along the South Coast. A lot of these artist's elements draw on the ocean life, traditional hunting and gathering processes, rivers, and beaches.
"It's all so diverse and I just wanted to highlight the beauty of it."
The series of vibrant works have been digitally manipulated and animated by Australian projection mapping specialists, Electric Canvas, who are known for lighting up the Sydney Opera House and Vivid Sydney.
The exhibition includes artists including Berry-born master weaver Phyllis Stewart, who has connections to the Dharwal and Yuin communities. Her uncle's powerful warning of the blue-ringed octopus's poison was converted into woven form in her work Octopus (2002), and was digitally manipulated for the exhibition.
Ms Maguire hopes the light show inspires Aboriginal youth and leaves a lasting impact on international visitors.
"I'd love people to take away what a strong, creative community we have here in Wollongong, and I'd also love to inspire young Aboriginal people to take care of their country wherever they come from in Australia," she said.
Other participating artists include Alice McKenzie, Val West, Steven Russell, Lorraine Brown, Narelle Thomas, Jodie Stewart, Julie Freeman, Cheryl Davison.
Read more:
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.Environmental groups have released footage of what they say is run off from a coal mine near Helensburgh.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.