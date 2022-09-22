She's one of Australia's most outstanding talents, and now Casey Donovan is set to land in Nowra.
Her exciting Casey Donovan Reconnects Live in Concert tour is stopping at Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre on October 1.
In her illustrious career, Donovan has done it all, from winning Australian Idol to being crowned 'Queen of the Jungle' in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.
Her lead role as Judy Bernly in 9 TO 5 The Musical earned spotaneous standing ovations mid-show.
Through it all, the celebrated First Nations artist has cemented herself as one of the country's finest talents of song, stage and screen.
Reconnects will bring Casey and her band to Nowra, performing songs from her hugely successful lockdown Bluesday Tuesday sessions, New Year's Eve performances at the Sydney Opera House, a few handpicked classics and - of course - her own chart-topping originals.
Tickets for Casey Donovan Reconnects Live in Concert are on sale now. Tickets are $9 each, available online and at the box office.
Donovan will take to the stage on Saturday, October 1, 8pm.
