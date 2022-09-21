The passing of the long-reigning British monarch Queen Elizabeth II struck millions of Australians as they mourned the loss of their beloved queen.
With the end of an era, some Australians have been reflecting on their association to the crown and several questions have been raised about governmental reform going forward.
One question repeatedly asked which surprisingly not everyone has the answer to is: What does the monarch actually do as the Australian head of state?
University of Wollongong lecturer Greg Melleuish's expertise in political theory makes him the best person to answer the question.
"In 1901 Australia became a constitutional monarchy which means that the monarch became the sovereign head of state but had limited exercisable powers " he said.
The constitution governed the country and the monarch had to abide by it.
"The monarch is represented by a governor-general in Australia with the idea of heading the executive but in this age, the governor-general is known to act on the advice of the prime minister," Dr Melleuish said.
One of the monarch's most important and one of the only roles in Australia, Dr Melleuish said, is the appointment of the governor-general.
"In the early days of the Commonwealth, the governor-general used to be someone from Britain but now its an Australian," he said.
Dr Melleuish said transformation of the governor-general's role over the years has made the position largely a ceremonial one.
This, in turn, means the British monarch's political influence has also been limited to that of their representative, the governor-general.
"The English monarch has no direct impact on the working Australian government," Dr Melleuish said. "The various things that tied Australia to the monarchy have largely gone away."
With continuing calls for Australia to become a republic, Dr Melleuish, says the change is not so simple and and the none-too-small matter about the election or appointment of a president needs to be determined.
"The Australian people by and large from a survey going back to the referendum in 1999 said they would prefer to elect their president whereas the political class would prefer the president to be appointed if Australia became a republic," he said.
Dr Melleuish said the issue, for the time being, remains unresolved.
"Obviously with the death of the Queen, the republic debate has come up, people are taking the opportunity to push it forward," he said.
He believes the government has more pressing matters at their hand which take precedence.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed push towards changes in constitutional arrangements citing it as not the right time out of respect for the late Queen.
