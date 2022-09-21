Things are shaping up for the Wanderer Festival with stages going up this week and new announcements by festival founder Simon Daly.
Excitement is building on the Far South Coast as the three stages have started taking shape at the Pambula sports grounds ahead of the festival's opening day on September 23.
Festival founder Simon Daly said he was thrilled to share the latest "exciting news" for Wanderer, which included festival camping opening up one day earlier and day tickets opening up for the Friday.
"Since a public holiday has been declared nationally for the Queen's passing, we've decided to open up the camping one day earlier," he said.
"So that those travelling from a distance can start travelling down a day earlier to set up camp, free of charge on the Thursday."
Mr Daly said the camping on Thursday night extended to all patrons that had booked festival camping tickets.
Mr Daly added they had decided to release single-day tickets for the Friday in addition to existing weekend ticket options.
"We know a lot of people wanted to see The Teskey Brothers, Josh Pyke and so on, so we thought let's open up a day ticket since our other day tickets for the weekend are selling really strongly," he said.
Mr Daly said there was a range of ticket options available for the festival from which people could choose .
"I think some people have gotten the idea that the festival is sold out, but that was only the pre-sale tickets," he said.
"We still have plenty of tickets available, even if they are selling really well."
For more details, visit https://wanderer.com.au/
