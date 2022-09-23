Every Friday and Saturday evening during the festival, see the gardens lit up. Joadja Estate will have a pop-up wine bar set up on September 16, 17 and October 1 and 2, and Artmeis Wines will have one on September 23 and 24. Tulips After Dark runs from 6pm to 9pm. Residents do not have to book online for the first session on September 16, and can just show proof of residency at the gates.