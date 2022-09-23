Illawarra Mercury
More than 75,000 tulips on show for Southern Highlands festival Tulip Time

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
September 23 2022 - 5:00am
Southern Highlands Folk Dance Circle kicked off the entertainment for Tulip Time at the Corbett Gardens on September 16. Picture by Tanya Galwey.

Tulip Time is officially off and running in the Southern Highlands with more than 75,000 tulips and 15,000 annuals planted for the festival in the Corbett Gardens.

