Tulip Time is officially off and running in the Southern Highlands with more than 75,000 tulips and 15,000 annuals planted for the festival in the Corbett Gardens.
Tanya Galwey from Berrima explored the gardens on the opening morning, and enjoyed capturing the festival magic with her camera.
The Southern Highlands Folk Dance Circle kicked off the festival's entertainment, and their costumes featured the iconic flower to mark the occasion.
Attendees also have the opportunity to marvel at the floral displays in a lit up garden at night time, with live entertainment and a local wine bar every Friday and Saturday evening.
Every Friday and Saturday evening during the festival, see the gardens lit up. Joadja Estate will have a pop-up wine bar set up on September 16, 17 and October 1 and 2, and Artmeis Wines will have one on September 23 and 24. Tulips After Dark runs from 6pm to 9pm. Residents do not have to book online for the first session on September 16, and can just show proof of residency at the gates.
If you're keen to see the tulips in the sunshine, do not worry - there is plenty of live entertainment during the day too. Check out the schedule below.
There will be plenty of stalls you can browse through throughout Tulip Time. You can get tasty homemade scones and finger sandwiches in the CWA room in the Corbett Gardens.
You can see the list of the entertainment schedule here.
You can enjoy Tulip Time from September 16 to October 3.
Tickets are $13.40 per adult, $8.18 for concession holders, seniors, full-time students, registered carers and children aged between 13 and 17 and children under 12 can visit for free.
Residents can attend for free, but must still obtain a ticket for a timed session. All tickets can be secured via Eventbrite.
Tulip Time runs at the Corbett Gardens until October 3.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.