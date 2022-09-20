Across NSW, a few events get under the skin of a local community, but they are essential to how that city or town is perceived.
There's the Tamworth Country Music Festival. It brings thousands of visitors to the NSW town and hundreds of performers. It has vast potential to boost the local economy, but often the locals shut up shop and ship out of town until it is over.
The Newcastle Super Cars, first held in 2017, has a similar effect on the local population. They either love it or hate it. The same can be said for Bathurst 1000. For Wollongong, the UCI Road World Championships have been equally divisive.
In our minds, the Illawarra Mercury has a few jobs to do when covering an event of this size on our patch.
Over the last week, the Mercury has written 44 stories about the UCI. Two have asked difficult questions on behalf of local businesses and residents. 11 have provided information about travel around the city; where to watch the race; how to go about your daily lives. One was a straight account of the pros and cons of having a big event on the doorstep. The rest have been cheerleaders.
A back-of-the-envelope sentiment analysis of those stories published on Facebook is interesting. Looking at the reactions (likes, wows, angry emojis etc), more than 91 per cent of readers are positive about the road race. When you include comments, positive sentiment drops down to 56 per cent.
There are a couple of lessons to be learnt from this exercise. The loudest voice is sometimes tough to ignore, and you can't keep everyone happy.
So, here at the Mercury we'll continue to do what we do best. We tell stories important to local people in our area, lift up Wollongong so the city can make the most of all opportunities, and provide information to help people get on with their daily lives.
Gayle Tomlinson
