Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What's open in Wollongong on the National day of Mourning

By Newsroom
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:59am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may be a public holiday but large chunks of Wollongong will definitely be open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.