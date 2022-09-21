What's open in Wollongong on the National day of Mourning

It may be a public holiday but large chunks of Wollongong will definitely be open.
The snap public holiday is in memory of Queen Elizabeth II and although some services will be shut, for many CBD operations it will be business as usual.
And with the UCI Road World Championships in the city, there's a great opportunity to make the most of the day.
Wollongong Central will be open until 7pm and a number of council-run facilities will remain open.
These include Wollongong Art Gallery, the Wollongong Botanic Garden, our nine flagged beaches and Beaton Park Leisure Centre which will be open between 6.30am and noon.
The Spin Fest activities arranged for the Crown Street Mall will continue, as planned, with the Thursday night street food markets from 5-9pm, Spin Energy Inflatable Artworks by Beautiful + Useful Studio, Street Beatz Hip Hop performances and DJ Dumplings for three hours from 5.30pm.
In the arts precinct, the Sunny Bin DJs will be performing from 5.30pm.
"Thursday is a training day for the cyclists, so they'll be hitting the city centre circuit in practice runs ahead of the exciting elite races over Friday and into the weekend,'' Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
"But while there is no formal racing this day, we are pleased to keep evening activities in the city centre going as the recently announced public holiday means there may be more people keen to do something for dinner or in the early evening and make the most of the additional Gallery hours or Spin Fest activities.
Services that will be closed include the Wollongong City Council Administration Building, all Wollongong City Libraries, Wollongong Youth Centre and Lakeside Leisure Centre.
A number of Shellharbour City Council facilities and services will close for the National Day of Mourning.
Shellharbour Airport and The Links Shell Cove will be fully operational, while Dunmore's recycling and waste depot will open between 8am and 4pm.
The council's pools, nursery, museum, works depot and library are among the facilities closed for the day.
Trains will be operating to a normal weekday timetable today. And, authorities say, the trip planner and transport apps are up-to-date, so what it's showing now is what will be running.
SUPERMARKETS
Coles: Standard public holiday trading hours apply.
Aldi: Stores in NSW that trade later than 8pm, will close at 8pm on Thursday, September 22. Opening hours are not affected at NSW stores.
Woolworths: All stores are open, most of them between 7am and 9pm.
