Kiama councillors risking going into administration, says Mayor

Almost two weeks after Kiama Council received a letter from Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman detailing "very serious matters" nothing has been done by the council.
That was the belief of Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly at Tuesday night's meeting, where the letter was tabled.
The letter dealt with the dire financial straits council found itself in and asked for a written response on what measures were planned to be taken to improve matters.
"We're a creature of the state government," Cr Reilly said.
"We exist as an extension of them and we have just been given the most serious letter that I've seen in 14 years asking us to explain ourselves.
"It's 12 days old and we've done nothing. We've done nothing."
He said council's Audit Risk and Improvement Committee said the letter should be taken "as a first and final warning".
"This is the most serious warning that a council can receive and your response will be critical," Cr Reilly said was the committee's response. "We believe if the minister feels compelled to act she could remove the councillors and appoint an administrator."
Cr Reilly said the committee advice was that "council needs to go back to its core business running the LGA. This necessitates selling Blue Haven".
"As your mayor," he said, "I advise you eight people to make some decisions that send a signal that we are listening."
He said some councillors were delaying matters to avoid making a decision and "they force us into oblivion".
Cr Reilly added that councillors must be "prepared to have a look at the marketplace for divesting ourselves of our assets".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
