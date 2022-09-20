Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama councillors risking going into administration, says Mayor

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly (with CEO Jane Stroud) has called on councillors to act before the Local Government Minister sends in the administrators.

Almost two weeks after Kiama Council received a letter from Local Government Minister Wendy Tuckerman detailing "very serious matters" nothing has been done by the council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.